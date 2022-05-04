Delays in opening Covid testing lab cost Jersey's government £5 million

Delays to opening an in-house testing lab for Covid cost Jersey's government an extra £5 million.

A report by the island's Auditor General Lynn Pamment also found that at key times the test and trace service did not keep up with demand and communication could have been better.

She did say that the government acted at pace in a measured way when bringing in and expanding the testing programme - with Jersey faring well with the scale of its rollout when compared to similar-sized jurisdictions.

The Auditor General explained: "The programme established was extensive. Over the course 2021 however there have been times when the programme has not kept pace with the pandemic."

Jersey's vaccine programme was praised across all areas, including the high percentage of take up by islanders with over 230,000 total doses now delivered.

According to the report the island saved over £3.5 million in 2021 as the first two vaccines were delivered free-of-charge by the UK government.

Responding to the review Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: "We welcome the findings and conclusions which are so important for us to learn from.

"The publication also provides us with an opportunity to recognise the skills, dedication, and hard work of all the staff working in the test and trace and vaccination programmes. These programmes have often been acknowledged as world class, which is testament to the staff."