Video report by ITV Channel's Serena Sandu

Guernsey's Millennium Tapestry could be forced to move abroad as a lack of visitors is failing to match the costs of holding the exhibition.

The Tapestry was made to celebrate the millennium and showcases the Bailiwick of Guernsey’s rich history, but the Tapestry could soon have to be sent abroad if a better location can’t be found on island.

It is not generating enough money or attracting enough visitors at its current location in St James and trustees say they can only afford to run the exhibition there for another year at the most.

Ian Hunter, Chairman of Trustees for the Millennium Tapestry said: "It is entirely precious. The tapestry was designed by members of the Bailiwick, it was done by the Bailiwick, it was a community project for the Bailiwick.

"We don’t want it to go, we want people to come and appreciate it. We do not want this tapestry to go off island, I must emphasise that.

"However, we feel the tapestry is too beautiful and too important to be locked away. If the only option is for it to be locked away in storage for an indeterminate period of time then we would have to start looking somewhere else.

"We know there are places in France that would love it. They would put it as part of a Guernsey display."

The tapestry has 10 panels each designed by a different parish and depicting a different century, bringing 1000 years of Guernsey history to life, with each panel bearing the crest of the parish that stitched it.

It is not known how many stitches make up the combined work but it is thought there could be up to half a million stitches per panel.

The work took more than two years to produce with 25 hours of stitching a week over that time. Islanders of all ages, including schoolchildren, took part.

The trustees ideally want it to be housed in a more prominent location such as Guernsey Museums or the Tourist Information Centre but this needs States approval and funding.