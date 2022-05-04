Jersey Bulls cancel controversial pundit Matt Le Tissier as special dinner guest

Jersey Bulls have cancelled Matt Le Tisser's appearance at their end-of-season awards dinner, less than a week after announcing him as their special guest.

It follows a public backlash to the original decision on social media.

The club say they booked the former footballer before recent controversial comments about Covid and the war in Ukraine. They add the decision was mutual.

In a statement Jersey Bulls said: " Whilst we always endeavour to be supportive of the footballing community, we also have a duty of care to all connected to our club, we have listened carefully to what they have to say and in turn have agreed that Matt Le Tissier will step down from our inaugural event."

The gala dinner is still going ahead on Saturday 7 May with Bulls saying they do not want anything to detract from the club's achievements at the end of their first full season.