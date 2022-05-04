Prosecution closes evidence in Rickie Tregaskis murder trial

In giving its closing arguments, the prosecution today said that if Rickie Tregaskis was innocent, then he must be one of the world’s most unfortunate people.

Throughout the trial, the court has heard from four independent witnesses, who all said that he had confessed to the killing of Barbara Griffin and the stabbing of her aunt Emma Anton.

The court heard how small details, such as the fact he had worn socks on his hands and feet, and that he had fallen over a deflated ball in the garden on the night in question meant that in the eyes of the prosecution he was not the innocent victim of a barrage of lies.

It was suggested that the reason that all four witnesses say largely the same thing is that he confessed to them each individually.

The prosecution conceded that human memory is far from infallible. That 32 years is a long time over which to remember things.

But, in summing up Solicitor General Matthew Jowitt said that one thing you wouldn’t forget is your friend or brother confiding in you that he is a killer.

He asked why four people who have absolutely nothing to gain and quite a bit to lose, would come and tell you these things unless they were true. Two witnesses were his closest friends, one his own sister.

They stood to gain nothing apart from peace of mind that they had finally done the right thing.

Similarly, a number of eyewitnesses saw a man wearing just underwear and socks fleeing from the scene.

Each said he was young, in his early to mid 20s, and tall, somewhere around the six foot mark and streaked hair combed over to the left.

Each description matched the appearance of Ricky Tregaskis at the time. The jury was asked to consider whether that was yet another unfortunate coincidence.

They were asked what the chances were that there was another young, slim tall man matching his description, with a similar propensity for violence in the same housing estate on the same night.

If that was indeed the case, the prosecution said perhaps it would have been the most chilling coincidence of all.

Mr Tregaskis denies all the charges against him. The defence is expected to make their closing arguments tomorrow, after which the jury will retire to consider their verdict.