15% fall in Jersey's greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions in Jersey fell by almost 15% in 2020.

New figures show the island emitted 356,808 tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, compared with 418,837 in 2019 - equivalent to a drop of 14.8%.

Transport emissions accounted for 36% of all emissions in 2020, which was down 6% on the previous year - partly down to there being less traffic on the roads while the island was under lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The total emissions from transport fell by almost 50,000 tonnes between 2019 and 2020.

There was a continued decrease in emissions from residential properties, despite an increase in home working.

356,808 tonnes of greenhouse gas emitted into the atmosphere in Jersey in 2020

In the period between 1990 and 2020, Jersey’s emissions fell by 46% - including a 10% drop in emissions between 2019 and 2020 alone.

Deputy Jess Perchard, Jersey's Assistant Environment Minister, said: “It was, perhaps, inevitable that transport emissions in 2020 would fall due to the periods of lockdown and isolation, but it’s pleasing to see the fall in emissions.

“This shows that we can make significant lifestyle changes when urgently required. We should take this learning into our future carbon-reduction planning, encouraging workplaces to continue to be flexible regarding carbon-reducing working arrangements as well as encouraging more active travel."

“This is, still, just a start and there is no room for complacency. The recently-approved Carbon Neutral Roadmap will ensure we not only continue to move in the right direction but can feel optimistic about our ultimate aim of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.”

The data is published two years in arrears due to the complexities of analysing the data.