Alderney GP surgery closure delayed

The closure of Alderney's only GP surgery has been delayed.

Staff at the Island Medical Centre have confirmed that the date has been moved back from Friday 6 May until Friday 3 June, after doctors from Guernsey agreed to help staff the practice.

Two doctors from Guernsey's Queen's Road Medical Practice will be travelling to the island to work in rota with the island's current doctor, Dr Hamilton, for a month.

In a statement, the practice said "During that time all parties involved will make every effort to agree on a healthcare system in Alderney that is both safe and viable in the long term.

"We are confident that all parties involved are now committed to work to that end, and that the IMC will continue to serve the community."

On announcing the impending closure, the States of Guernsey said it would offer its 'full support' to find a solution.