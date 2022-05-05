Blog: Chris bids farewell to the Channel Islands

And just like that - my four week attachment to Channel TV was over!

It’s been an absolute pleasure to come and forecast actually from the Channel Islands. Seeing how the mist and fog lingers through the morning. Understanding how wind direction impacts the islands differently and how temperature actually varies quite significantly across all three islands depending where you are!

Since I’ve arrived, it’s basically been dry thanks to a dominant high pressure system, feeding in a keen northeasterly flow. The sun has shone more days since I’ve been here than it hasn’t and the sea temperature has risen by over 2°C - although it’s still too cold for me!

I’ve been very lucky, jumping straight into the Channel TV family and have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the staff both on screen and off screen. I’m really just a small cog in what is a great team here, that care passionately about what they do and you can see that every night in the programme.

It's been a pleasure presenting your forecasts and getting comfortable with the islands! Credit: ITV Channel TV

I’ve really enjoyed my stay and I felt like I’ve made the most of my time whilst in Jersey. I was lucky enough to have a little tour on arrival by my brilliant predecessor, Sophia Bird. And since then I’ve explored pretty much the whole island.

Some highlights include cycling around St Aubin’s bay, visits to St Brelade's bay, La Corbiere, watching the sun set from El Tico in St Ouen, climbing aboard Tenacious - the tall ship that visited and doing the weather from there too, walks from Rozel to Bouley Bay on the stunning north coast and visiting Mad Mary’s cafe, tasting the smooth Jersey Dairy ice cream in the sunshine whilst overlooking Gorey Harbour and a trip to the War Tunnels, which was a massive eye opener for me and a moving experience too.

The history of the Channel Islands will stay with me for ever. And so will the landscape - I’m a geographer after all and the huge tidal range here won’t ever cease to amaze me!

It's been fantastic getting out on location - both at work and on my days off! Credit: ITV Channel TV

I’d like to say not only a big thank you to the team at Channel TV, but also my fellow meteorologists at Jersey Met who I had lovely long discussion with about the local microclimate of the islands, and of course to you, the viewer. Without you tuning in every night, sending me gorgeous photos to help me tell the weather story (please continue to send them in!) and thanks for your kind comments both on social media but also from those I’ve met in person - you’re too kind!

The whole team at ITV Channel TV has made me feel so welcome. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I hope you’ve enjoyed our four Weather Word Wednesdays and that you’ve learnt a little nugget of information, but now it’s time for me to head back to ITV Anglia and hand over the clicker to your new weather presenter who you’ll meet very soon. They're going to fit in so well and I hope you give them a big warm welcome like you’ve given me.

Until next time. Take care! X

