People in Guernsey are being given the chance to share their views on proposals for a housing development at Pointues Rocques.

Initial plans for 68 new homes were branded 'horrendous' by some residents at a public consultation in April.

The States rejected those proposals but say a new application has now been submitted.

It includes the same number of homes but has extra landscaping and measures to lower the development's impact on traffic.

They include encouraging people to use other transport options such as the bus service and have storage areas with electric charging points for bicycles.

The amount of parking has also been reduced by 18 spaces and there is provision for a car sharing scheme.

Islanders who wish to make any comments on these plans have until midnight on Wednesday 11 May.

The States said: "Given the high-profile nature of this site and the level of public engagement with the previous application, the authority is seeking to clarify to interested parties/individuals that, as this is a new application, they will need to submit fresh representations if they wish to make comments, even if they have made representations on the previous application for the site."

The planning application number is FULL/2022/0692 and can be found here on the government's website.