Jersey to hold first Horse of the Year Show

Jersey is set to host its first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The five-day event will be split across two weeks in October and bring together 500 competitors across four disciplines: working hunter, showjumping, dressage and in hand showing.

More than 240 riders have already qualified with further chances to reach the Championships ahead of the autumn.

It follows a similar long-standing show in the UK and organisers hope the event will bring Jersey's equestrian community together.

Karen Barette from Home Farm Equestrian said: "If anyone has been fortunate enough to attend the HOYS in England they will know how magical the event is and it’s so exciting to be part of bringing the magic to Jersey.

"I am so thankful to the various local equestrian groups who are supporting this event."

Qualified competitor Dionne Gorst said: “This is such a great new venture for Jersey and we as a family are looking forward to competing. We hope it becomes a firm family event in the Jersey calendar."