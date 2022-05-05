Jersey's asthma rate to rise by 25% in next 20 years

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

The number of people with asthma in Jersey is predicted to rise by 25% by 2036.

Air pollution is likely to be a driving force behind the increase, according to the hospital.

More than 5,000 islanders were on Jersey's asthma register in 2016 - however, we are being told to expect that figure to increase to more than 6,000.

Sign warning pedestrians about the poor air quality in Jersey's tunnel. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Sufferers can experience coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

Asthma patient Marie Goddard used to walk through the tunnel in St Helier, which is notorious for its poor air quality.

She said: "I used to walk through the tunnel every day on my way to work and it was awful. I had to make sure I had my inhaler before I set off and then I usually needed it by the time I got to work as well."

The government recently signed the Paris Agreement - a legally binding pledge to cut down on harmful emissions. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States Assembly has now approved a government plan to make the island carbon neutral - including a pledge to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Ministers also signed the Paris Agreement - an international treaty promising to crackdown on harmful emissions which are accelerating global warming.

Air quality campaigner John Pinel said: "The cuts have to be massively deeper. In Jersey, our biggest emissions are around transport, home heating and things like that.

"Whilst we could change from fossil fuels to electric, you have still got massive problems with electric vehicles."

The hospital hopes the government will continue to invest in asthma services - especially with cases expected to go up.

Respiratory nurse specialist Karen Hughes told ITV Channel TV: "There has always been a link between air pollution and asthma and other chronic lung diseases, so we know for sure that has an impact because the particles are so small in the air.

"We have been very low in numbers of staff for a while so we have just got back to where we should be, so we would like to see in the future that to go up to cater to the needs that we have."