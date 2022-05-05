Liberation Day 2022: What is going on in Guernsey?

Jersey and Guernsey are set to celebrate Liberation Day on Monday 9 May, holding full-scale celebrations for the first time in two years.

The Channel Islands are also set to welcome the Earl and Countess of Wessex as part of Liberation Day celebrations and to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will be attending events in Jersey and Guernsey on 9 May, as part of the 77th Anniversary of the end of Occupation during World War Two.

Liberation Day 2022 What is Liberation Day? Liberation Day marks the end of the Second World War for Jersey and Guernsey, when they were freed from German Occupation. The Channel Islands were the only United Kingdom territories to be occupied by the German Forces. Back to top When is Liberation Day? Liberation Day is celebrated on the 9 May each year. It is a bank holiday for the Channel Islands. Back to top What is special about Liberation Day this year? Due to the pandemic, Jersey and Guernsey were unable to hold large scale celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Liberation. This year, although it has been 77 years since occupation ended, the islands are continuing the celebrations which were due to take place in 2020. Back to top Do Sark and Alderney have the same Liberation Day? No, Sark and Alderney celebrate Liberation Day differently to Jersey and Guernsey. Sark was liberated on 10 May 1945, and the German troops in Alderney surrendered on 16 May 1945. Back to top

Events in Guernsey:

Liberation Day celebrations in Guernsey are being held in individual parishes this year instead of being solely in St Peter Port.

An island-wide Cavalcade will also take place, visiting each of the parishes.

More than 100 vehicles, including those from the military and classic cars, will take part in the journey around the island's 10 parishes.

Decorated tractors will also join the end of the parade.

Credit: States of Guernsey

The Cavalcade will start at midday at La Route De Pleinmont, travelling towards St Andrew and St Saviour, to Castel past Vazon and Cobo before finishing at Vale Church and Pembroke.

St Peter Port:

A wreath laying ceremony will be held on Liberation Day at the War Memorial in St Peter Port at 9:50am.

This will be followed by the Liberation Day service at the Town Church at 11am.

Music will be played at Castle Cornet throughout the day, starting at 11am and concluding at 2:30pm. Several acts will take to the stage on the middle and outer wards.

Celebrations in St Peter Port will come to a close with a fireworks display over Castle Cornet, starting at 9:15pm.

St Martins:

St Martins are hosting a Family Fun Day in the parish at the Community Centre Field.

The event will run from 11:15am to 4:30pm.

A hog roast, children’s entertainment and bands will be playing throughout the day.

Ration books including offers on food and games, are available from 18 April at the St Martins Parish Office.

Forest:

Forest are hosting a Retro Festival at the Mallard Showground and Venture Inn.

The event has been designed to have something for the whole family, with all activities free or at very low cost.

Bands, a raffle and a meat draw are also being held at the Venture Inn.

The Parade will pass along the main road and the parish will provide a "comfortable and safe viewing" for the older residents.St Pierre du Bois:

The parish will host events throughout the day at L'Eree Common and beach from 11am until 9:30pm.

The Cavalcade is expected to pass through the parish shortly after midday, so parishioners are encouraged to arrive around 11am either by foot, bike, bus or drop-offs.

Blue Badge Parking will be available.

All islanders are invited to attend, with live music being played all day, from traditional 1940s tracks, through to the headline bands, The Space Pirates of Rocquaine, Stoked and Buffalo Huddleston in the evening.

Castel:

Castel have organised a family fun afternoon on the land opposite the Loophole tower at Vazon.

Bouncy castles, a variety of stalls, Children's entertainment and, hot and cold food will be on offer to islanders.

St Saviour:

The parish are holding a family friendly event open to all islanders, with live music from Bordeaux Blue offering wartime music and children entertained with crafts and activities taking place.

Islanders are invited to bring their own picnics, and parish volunteers will be selling drinks and cakes at the event.

A full list of events happening in Guernsey for Liberation Day can be found here.