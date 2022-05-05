Liberation Day 2022: What is going on in Jersey?

Jersey and Guernsey are set to celebrate Liberation Day on Monday 9 May, holding full-scale celebrations for the first time in two years.

The Channel Islands are also set to welcome the Earl and Countess of Wessex as part of Liberation Day celebrations and to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will be attending events in Jersey and Guernsey on 9 May, as part of the 77th Anniversary of the end of Occupation during World War Two.

Liberation Day 2022 What is Liberation Day? Liberation Day marks the end of the Second World War for Jersey and Guernsey, when they were freed from German Occupation. The Channel Islands were the only United Kingdom territories to be occupied by the German Forces. Back to top When is Liberation Day? Liberation Day is celebrated on the 9 May each year. It is a bank holiday for the Channel Islands. Back to top What is special about Liberation Day this year? Due to the pandemic, Jersey and Guernsey were unable to hold large scale celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Liberation. This year, although it has been 77 years since occupation ended, the islands are continuing the celebrations which were due to take place in 2020. Back to top Do Sark and Alderney have the same Liberation Day? No, Sark and Alderney celebrate Liberation Day differently to Jersey and Guernsey. Sark was liberated on 10 May 1945, and the German troops in Alderney surrendered on 16 May 1945. Back to top

Here are some of the events islanders can get involved with over the bank holiday weekend:

Events in Jersey:

The main events in Jersey for Liberation Day will be held in St Helier, with some smaller events taking place in the individual parishes.

St Helier:

In St Helier a service and re-enactment will be taking place to mark the 77th anniversary of the Liberation of Jersey. It will be taking place in Liberation Square at 9:45am.

Beforehand, a breakfast is being held in St Helier's parish hall for Islanders who were in Jersey during the Occupation, serving overseas, internees and evacuees. It will take place between 7:30am and 9:00am.

Celebrations in the capital will continue throughout the day with a Liberation Day Party in the Weighbridge between 12:30pm and 5:30pm.

Food stalls and on-stage entertainment will take over the square in St Helier, with all islanders invited.

Credit: Government of Jersey

An Afternoon Tea will also take place and is open to all St Helier parishioners wishing to celebrate the island’s Liberation 77 years ago from 3:00pm until 5:00pm.

Grouville and St Martin:

An exhibition on the Occupation will be held at St Martin's parish hall from 4 May until Liberation Day, 9 May 2022.

The exhibition is called The History of the German Occupation and will feature first hand accounts of the war.

The opening times of the Exhibition are :

Wednesday 4 May 2pm to 4pm

Thursday 5 May 10am to 2pm

Friday 6 May 2pm to 4pm

Monday 9 May, Liberation Day 2pm to 4pm

St John:

A street party is being held in St John's Village.

The event will run from 12:30pm until 5pm and will be in the village precinct.

Tickets for the event have sold out, but parishioners are still invited to attend.

St Ouen:

Ahead of Liberation Day, St Ouen will host the 77 Liberation Anniversary Jersey Guineas horse racing at Les Landes Racecourse.

This will take place on Sunday 8 May and will begin at 2:30pm

More information can be found on the Jersey Race Club website.

Credit: ITV Channel

Several parishes in Jersey are also holding lunches and afternoon tea for older parishioners who lived in the island and fought during the war.

Islanders can find more information on their parish websites.