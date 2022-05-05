New members sought for Jersey's rent tribunal panel

Jersey's government is appealing for volunteers to sit on the islands rent tribunal panel.

Three members and a chairperson are being sought to hear and settle disputes over rent in line with the island's laws

Jersey's Housing Minister announced plans to reappoint members for the tribunal under the Fair Rents Plan, with the posts having been vacant for a number of years.

Deputy Russell Labey said: "I am pleased to announce the recruitment process for the appointment of a new Rent Tribunal. I really want to encourage Islanders to put themselves forward for this excellent opportunity to make a real contribution to positive change within Jersey's rental market."

The government says it wants to hear from islanders with experience in housing-related matters.

Applications can be made via the government website.