Pair sentenced after £215,000 of heroin recovered from Jersey park

Two people have been sentenced after more than £200,000 of heroin was seized from a public park in Jersey.

35-year-old Tara-Lei Cowell and Michael Clohessy, aged 44, pleaded guilty to charges relating to the importation of a controlled drug at Jersey's Royal Court

In October 2021, officers saw Clohessy and Cowell meeting in Howard Davis Park and heading to the toilet block, before hanging around some nearby bushes. They were arrested a short time later in a pub nearby.

8oz of Class A heroin was then found during a search of the area, with an estimated street value of £215,000. Cowell was also found to be in possession of four grams of class A cocaine.

Officers found 8oz of Class A heroin in Howard Davis Park. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Lead Drug Squad investigating officer, Detective Constable Adam Claxton said: “Those intent on supplying illegal drugs in our island will be pursued with vigour and we will use every tool at our disposal to prosecute them.”

Cowell was sentenced to seven years in prison while Clohessy was sentenced to seven and a half years.