Plans for new homes at Jersey's South Hill thrown out

Major plans for more than 150 new homes in South Hill, Jersey have been thrown out over fears of the scale of the development.The proposals for the former Planning Offices were rejected by four votes to one at a Planning Committee meeting this morning, despite having been previously recommended for approval.

A detailed planning application had been submitted by the States of Jersey Development Company for 153 homes, car park and cafe at the site in November 2021.

15% of the properties would have been affordable, a figure which was heavily criticised for being inadequate given the current housing crisis in Jersey.

Jersey Development Company will now have to review and alter their application before returning to the Planning Committee.