Guard of Honour for Jersey D-Day veteran on day of funeral

Tributes have been paid to a Jersey veteran who served in Normandy, who died at the age of 97.

Today (May 6) Richard Wraight's funeral was held at Jersey's Crematorium.

He was one of just four remaining veterans in the island who was present on the French coast following the landings in 1944.

He passed away in April, surrounded by his family.

At the age of just 18, Wraight was part of a delegation of thousands of troops who advanced eastwards from the Normandy coastline to force back the German forces in the weeks following the D-Day landings. His journey then took him through Belgium and onwards to Germany.

Following his time in the army, he became very popular in his role as a postman.

He regularly appeared at commemorative events with his fellow service people. In 2016, he received the Legion D'Honneur for his services, and later received the Bailiff's Bronze Medal alongside the island's other Normandy veterans.

Members of Jersey's armed forces personnel lined up outside the Crematorium Chapel to give full military honours as the coffin arrived. Once inside the chapel, the Poem for the Fallen was recited and the Last Post was played, in line with his family's wishes.

Keith Sunter from the Jersey branch of the Royal British Legion says he was very well liked among the veteran community.

"There aren't many left because they're all 90, 90 plus, some are 100. If we remember, there was a D-Day veteran in Cornwall passed away a few days ago because it' D-Day on 6 January and that's the Normandy Veterans' Day as well so he will be missed, and he will be remembered because all of them are remembered.