Here's which Jersey roads will be closed for Liberation Day

A number of roads will be closed and diversions will be in place as Jersey celebrates Liberation Day on Monday (9 June.)

The Channel Islands will be celebrating 77 years since the island was liberated from German occupation in 1945.

The following changes to the road system will be in place between 7am and 2pm.

Victoria Avenue: closed from West Park through to the Underpass. The Underpass and the Tunnel will also be closed in both directions.

Snow Hill : Traffic coming to Snow Hill will be diverted in to La Motte Street . Snow Hill through to Mulcaster Street will be closed to traffic.

Pier Road will be closed between the multi storey carpark to Mulcaster Street, which will be closed to all traffic except for access to premises. Drivers can reach Pier Road car park going eastbound from the underpass until 7.30am, at which point vehicles will be diverted from Mount Bingham. No traffic will be able to go Westbound through the Tunnel or over Mount Bingham and any traffic on Green Street Roundabout will have to travel on to Grenville Street.

The Esplanade will be completely closed between the Underpass/Gloucester Street and Conway Street. No traffic will be able to go eastbound from West Park/Pierson road and any vehicles going to the harbour will have to travel up the eastbound slip road to the overpass to access the harbour.

Halkett Place this will be closed by Waterloo Street any traffic in Beresford Street will need to turn right into Halkett Place and exit via Burrard Street.

Castle Street will be closed from Sand Street carpark to the Overpass roundabout. Sand Street carpark can still be accessed from Seaton Place.

All southern routes going east and west will be closed. Vehicles will be able to use St Saviour's road or routes across the north of the Island.

There will also be changes for those using public transport.