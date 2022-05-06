Jersey's Royal Square to host two-day open air dance music event

Jersey's Royal Square will host two nights of open air dance music over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Annie Mac and Purple Disco Machine will headline Lib In The Square alongside local acts.

The ticketed event means that Royal Square will be closed from 5pm on Friday 6 May until 6am on Monday 9 May, when the space will be used for events to commemorate Liberation Day.

Steven Cartwright from the Bailiff's Chambers, which gave the event the go-ahead, says there will be plenty to look forward to.

He said "It's really to make the Liberation weekend accessible to all demographics, so we've got something for young people to go to to enjoy some music.

"It's just to broaden out that Bank Holiday weekend to make sure there's a great offering all round."

In 2020 Jersey marked Liberation Day with a live-streamed electronic music event from Fort Regent, featuring a large scale light show above the island's skyline.