New CCTV pictures released after flaming bottles thrown near parish hall

Jersey have released new CCTV footage after flaming bottles were thrown near a Parish Hall.

Two people were filmed throwing the bottles into the car park by St Saviour's Parish Hall on Monday 2 May between 9.05pm and 9.10pm.

Nobody was hurt, but damage was caused to a parish vehicle which was hit by one of the bottles.

Officers hope the new images will help them identify those involved.

Any motorists who may have been driving in the area at the time are being asked to come forward if they saw anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact States of Jersey Police directly on 01534 612612. They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.