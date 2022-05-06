People in Jersey reminded of paper tax return deadline

People in Jersey are reminded that they have until Tuesday 31 May if they want to file a paper tax return.

So far, 25,089 of the island’s 65,000 taxpayers have submitted their tax return, with 14,769 paper returns received.

Those who do not complete a paper tax return by Tuesday, 31 May have until Sunday, 31 July to submit an online tax return. Taxpayers who file on paper, or online, after the deadline dates, will be liable to fines which increase gradually until a return is filed.

43% of islanders chose to file online last year

People who want to file online for the first time this year will need to activate a onegov account, and set up a digital ID before they can complete their tax return online.

There is a range of support available for the whole process, including: • Step-by-step video for setting up a digital ID • Telephone support for the tax return from Revenue Jersey on (01534) 440300 • Telephone support to activate a onegov account from Customer and Local Services on (01534) 444444.

Richard Summersgill, Comptroller of Revenue, said:

“It was disappointing that we saw an increase in late and non-filers last year and we’re hoping that Islanders will complete their returns – either on paper or online – in good time this year.

“It is always best to file a tax return early as this increases the likelihood of monthly tax deductions from employees’ salaries not changing significantly in future months. Currently, 83% of customers’ 2021 returns are being assessed within 30 days.

“After the paper filing deadline, taxpayers who have a passport will still have the option to avoid a fine by activating a onegov account and filing online by 31 July.”