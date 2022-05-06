Rickie Tregaskis found guilty of 1990 murder and attempted murder in Jersey

A man has been found guilty of an historic murder and attempted murder by Jersey's Royal Court.

53-year-old Rickie Tregaskis was convicted of the murder of Barbara Griffin and the stabbing of her aunt Emma Anton more than three decades ago.

The attacks happened at flats in Le Geyt in 1990. Tregaskis was originally tried the following year, but was acquitted.

However, a change in the law meant new evidence brought by the witness testimonies could bring about a new trial.

Barbara Griffin's injuries proved to be fatal but Emma Anton survived the attack Credit: States of Jersey Police

The Court heard how, on the night of 2 August 1990, Tregaskis had entered the home of Barbara Griffin where her elderly aunt Emma Anton was also staying on a visit to the island.

While in bed, Emma suffered several stab wounds to the left side of her body and in attempting to help her, her niece Barbara suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart. She was pronounced dead at 4.40am that morning.

During the trial, the Court heard from four independent witnesses, who each said that Tregaskis had confessed to both crimes. The court also heard how he'd be seen wearing socks on his hands and feet, and that he had fallen over a deflated ball in the garden on the night in question.

Following the conviction, States of Jersey Police paid tribute to the family of the victims. Deputy Chief Officer, Stewart Gull, said: “They have demonstrated courage, grace and immense dedication in securing justice for their loved ones. “Despite the challenges faced, and sheer length of time, States of Jersey Police officers, along with the support of the Law Officers Department, have conducted a painstaking yet extremely professional review into this case, which has indeed paid off. Recognition must be paid to Lee Turner and Clyde Till, who led this review.

“I hope that today’s outcome has given Barbara and Emma’s family and friends some closure and sense of justice and that the two ladies can now finally rest in peace.”