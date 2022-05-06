See the art of milling in action at Jersey's Le Moulin de Quétivel

Islanders are being invited to see the ancient tradition of milling in action at Le Moulin de Quétivel in Jersey today (Saturday 7 May).

The existing building dates from the 18th century Credit: National Trust for Jersey

They are able to watch the entire process from start to finish at the island's only remaining working watermill.

More than 300kg of locally grown wheat will be transformed into stoneground flour – which people can purchase on the day.

More than 300kg of locally grown wheat will be transformed into stoneground flour Credit: National Trust for Jersey

Visitors will have the opportunity to follow the water as it travels from the mill pond to the mill , watch the process and enjoy a presentation with the Trust’s miller to learn more about the island's heritage.

Why is Le Moulin de Quétivel historically important?

Throughout history, water power has been harnessed for different purposes – from milling wheat and paper to tanning leather and processing wool. Le Moulin de Quétivel is the only surviving working watermill on the island. The existing building dates from the 18th century, however there has been a watermill on the site since 1309.

Quétivel Mill was kept in continuous use for 600 years up until the early 1900s (when steam power took over from water power). The Mill was brought back into service during the Occupation of the island by the Germans (1941-1945). The building burnt down in 1969 and was restored by the National Trust for Jersey in 1974.