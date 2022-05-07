Meet the Guernsey bubbleologist attempting to "pop" a world record

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Roisin Gauson

A woman from Guernsey who started her own bubble company is trying to take the world record for making the largest bubble net.

Chloe Ferguson, who is the owner of Guernsey Bubbles, says she started accidentally after providing entertainment for her son's second birthday and now regularly entertains crowds at Guernsey events.

Today people gathered at the events field at Rocquaine to see her idea take off.

The bubble net has been hand made by Chloe over several days and spans 28.4 square metres. It has ended up being the size of a room in her house:

"I have a long open living room kitchen, so I didn't actually have an aim, I didn't do the maths, I just said 'I'm going to make a net as big as my living room kitchen area and it's ended up at this size."

The net is almost double the size of the one used for the current world record.

Chloe's husband Stuart says she is not someone to do things by halves: "Once she started building a net, she just didn't stop. She's quite creative and usually has crazy ideas at some point or another, so I'm kind of used to it - I support her in every way I can."

For the record to count, each of the 496 holes in the net need to fire a bubble. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The team are confident that they have captured a successful attempt on camera. It will be sent away, but could take up to three months to verify whether it's a new world record, or whether their bubble has burst.