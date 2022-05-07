Only days to go to register to vote in Jersey's election

The deadline to be on the main electoral register for the island-wide election on 22 June closes in a few days, at 12pm on Tuesday 10 May. This year, all islanders registered by this date can vote by post for the first time in Jersey’s history or at pre-poll. The Vote.je team have been in town this week to answer election related questions and remind islanders that the deadline for registration is fast approaching. They will be there again on Tuesday morning (10 May) for the final few hours before the register closes and later in the month to help Islanders apply to vote by post. Jenny O’Brien, Head of Digital and Public Engagement, said: “Registering to vote takes just two minutes and it’s essential that Islanders wanting to vote by post or pre- poll do so by next Tuesday at 12pm. “Voting by post means you can do so on a day and time that works for you, from the comfort of your own home. We hope that this option will make it easier and encourage more Islanders to have their say on who makes the big decisions that affect all our lives.”