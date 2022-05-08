Assisted dying in Jersey could be introduced by 2024

Assisted dying legislation will not come into force until at least late 2024 or early 2025, a government report has revealed.

It details the first phase of public engagement following sessions seeking islanders’ hopes, thoughts, and concerns on the matter. Many people who contributed shared their personal accounts of illness and bereavement.

In November 2021 Jersey's States Assembly decided, in principle, to permit assisted dying - becoming the first place in the British Isles to do so.

There will be a minimum 18 month implementation period before the law comes into effect, to set up the service and to make sure safeguards are in place.

Politicians will consider more detailed proposals in autumn 2022, confirming if and how assisted dying should be legalised.