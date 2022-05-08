Guernsey police called to break up 'large-scale disorder'

Two people have been arrested and one person has been taken to hospital after a "large-scale disorder" in Guernsey.

Around 200 people were involved in the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at La Mare de Carteret playing fields this evening (8 May).

A 21-year-old man and a teenager were arrested, while another person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The force said: "The incident involved a large number of teenagers and young people.

"The first call regarding the incident came in at 17:49.

"While the disorder has now broken up, we have deployed additional resources to the area to deal with a number of minor incidents and disorder offences which continue to occur.

"We would now like to ask any parents who have children who have attended the Cobo Balcony Gig, or who have been in the area of La Mare De Carteret or Cobo, to get in touch with their children and arrange to pick them up and take them home."