Help to control the spread of Japanese Knotweed in Jersey

The invasive plant Japanese Knotweed has been found in 270 sites across Jersey following an assessment.

What is Japanese Knotweed?

It is a non-native weed. If uncontrolled, the plant can form dense strands that can shade out and kill native plants, reduce biodiversity and, under certain circumstances, can damage property.

It stems from Japan and is though to have been brought to Jersey in the late 1800s as an attractive ornamental, perennial plant, with tall bamboo-like stems and small white flowers. Since then, it has spread across the Island, often through soil movement and dumping of green waste.

Credit: Government of Jersey

As part of an initiative to raise awareness and explain how best to control the spread, Brian Taylor from the Knotweed Company is visiting Jersey next week to run a series of free seminars.

The seminars, on Thursday 12 May, Friday 13 May and Saturday 14 May, are open to anyone who wishes to know more about the invasive plant.

Invasive Species Coordinator, Alastair Christie, said: “We’re committed to raising awareness, engaging with landowners, educating, encouraging, and supporting them to control their knotweed, thereby minimising future spread and ideally eradicating it.

“We now have a baseline set of data from which to monitor Japanese Knotweed here. The evidence suggests that, in general, the problem is getting worse, with additional sites identified and knotweed spread at many of them. There are, however, also examples of successes at treating it and we’re pleased to be welcoming Brian Taylor to the Island to explain more about how we can best control it.”

Anyone wanting to know more about the seminars, or to book onto one, should contact Alastair Christie on a.christie2@gov.je or 01534 441633.