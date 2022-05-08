Jersey Minister behind hospital plans to stand again in June election

The politician behind plans for Jersey’s new hospital on Westmount Hill has announced he will stand for re-election in June.

The island’s current Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, will stand as an independent candidate in the constituency of St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter.

Senator Farnham, who also holds the post of Deputy Chief Minister, is the political lead on the 'Our Future Hospital' project which is seeking approval to commence work on an £804 million health campus on the current Overdale Hospital site.

Announcing his candidacy, he said: “My manifesto will focus on dealing with the challenges presented by the current sharp increases in the cost of living, the housing affordability crisis and providing the very best health facilities for future generations of islanders.

We will face some huge challenges during the next term of office and it is therefore, important for islanders to elect a States Assembly that is both representative of our community and which contains the skills and experience necessary to deal with the challenges that lie ahead."

An independent planning inquiry into the Overdale plans took place in April. The planning inspector will produce a report, which will be given to the Environment Minister who will make the final decision on whether to approve the project.

Senator Farnham polled fourth in the 2018 Senatorial poll, taking up the post of Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

Islanders will head to the polls on Wednesday 22 June in the first election since wide-reaching reforms to the electoral system.

The changes will see the removal of the role of Senator, with Deputies campaigning for votes in nine newly formed constituencies. Senator Farnham has described the removal of the island-wide mandate as an “error of judgment by the current Assembly”.