Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Channel Islands for Liberation Day
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are visiting the Channel Islands for Liberation Day.
The pair arrived in Jersey on Sunday (8 May). They started their tour by visiting Government House, where they unveiled a sundial.
The structure is made of bronze and was designed by local artist Nicholas Romeril to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
The pair were then taken to the Royal Jersey Showground try food and drink from the Occupation and hear stories of those who lived through it.
Islanders David and Yvonne Isherwood said: "The Duchess tried everything. The carrot jam, the sponge and the coffee. I can't say she enjoyed it, but she tasted it!"
The Royals will later travel to Guernsey, before arriving in Sark and Alderney on Tuesday (10 May).
Liberation Day 2022
What is Liberation Day?
Liberation Day marks the end of the Second World War for Jersey and Guernsey, when they were freed from German Occupation.
The Channel Islands were the only United Kingdom territories to be occupied by the German Forces.
When is Liberation Day?
Liberation Day is celebrated on the 9 May each year. It is a bank holiday for the Channel Islands.
What is special about Liberation Day this year?
Due to the pandemic, Jersey and Guernsey were unable to hold large scale celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Liberation.
This year, although it has been 77 years since occupation ended, the islands are continuing the celebrations which were due to take place in 2020.
Do Sark and Alderney have the same Liberation Day?
No, Sark and Alderney celebrate Liberation Day differently to Jersey and Guernsey.
Sark was liberated on 10 May 1945, and the German troops in Alderney surrendered on 16 May 1945.