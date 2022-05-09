Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Channel Islands for Liberation Day

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are visiting the Channel Islands for Liberation Day.

The pair arrived in Jersey on Sunday (8 May). They started their tour by visiting Government House, where they unveiled a sundial.

The structure is made of bronze and was designed by local artist Nicholas Romeril to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

The pair were then taken to the Royal Jersey Showground try food and drink from the Occupation and hear stories of those who lived through it.

Islanders David and Yvonne Isherwood said: "The Duchess tried everything. The carrot jam, the sponge and the coffee. I can't say she enjoyed it, but she tasted it!"

The Royals will later travel to Guernsey, before arriving in Sark and Alderney on Tuesday (10 May).