Candidate nominations open for Jersey’s election

Candidates hoping to stand in Jersey’s General Election will be able to put forward their names to appear on the ballot paper from today (Wednesday 11 May).

For the first time this year, nominations meetings will not take place across the island’s parishes.

Instead, candidates will have to submit their nomination forms to the newly formed Jersey Election Authority by the deadline of 5pm on Friday 13 May.

Each candidate hoping to stand for election in a district requires the backing of ten people, who will be their proposers and seconders. They must be entitled to vote in the same parish or constituency that they are proposing a candidate for.

Candidates will also have to complete a nomination form and declare any previous convictions.

Those who are successfully nominated will then have to provide a written manifesto. These will form part of a booklet to be distributed to homes across the island in the lead up to the election, as well as being available online at vote.je .

To be eligible to stand for election, a candidate must be at least 18 years of age and have been a resident in Jersey for at least two years, or have lived in Jersey for the last six months plus a total period of five years.

Those standing for the role of Deputy are not required to live in the district they wish to represent. However, there is a requirement for candidates for Constable to live in their chosen parish.