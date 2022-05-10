Jersey sight impairment charity concerned over rise in electric car use

A Jersey charity is concerned over the rising number of electric cars on the island's roads.

EYECAN, which campaigns and supports residents with sight impairments, is worried pedestrians who are visually impaired will find it difficult to hear electric cars nearby.

There is a push to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, which means the number of electric cars in use is likely to increase.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People and Guide Dogs UK is already calling for electric cars to have audible alert systems installed.

Agnetta Nerac, Sight Support Officer at EYECAN, said: "At EYECAN we wish to capture the views of local residents, those with visual impairment, those with other conditions which may make them feel vulnerable as a pedestrian and members of the general public, to ascertain how much of a concern this issue is to residents going about their daily business, and whether there is more we can do to work alongside our own local Government to ensure the right policies are in place to make these vehicles safer for all concerned."

The charity has launched a survey to understand how people might be affected.

Agnetta added: "The survey is open to all residents whether they live with sight impairment, a disability or are simply concerned for the safety of their fellow pedestrians.

"All feedback is really welcome and EYECAN will use the data collected to produce a report reflecting the views of those who have contributed to the survey."