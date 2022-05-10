Local bands to take centre stage at this year's Jersey Boat Show

The Jersey Boat Show will return in June for the first time since the pandemic began, with local musical acts across the line up.

The event will take place between 10 and 12 June 2022 at the Weighbridge and St Helier Marina.

Local musicians will be performing on a larger stage than before thanks to increased popularity.

The Solent Stevedores Main Stage will now be placed in Weighbridge Place with a large screen, to allow more islanders to enjoy the performances.

Musicians including Take This, Inside Job and The Jersey Bounce will perform over the weekend.

The Band of the Island of Jersey will also be performing a short concert in Weighbridge Place on the evening of Friday 10 June.

Entry to all the events in Weighbridge Place are free. More information on performers and activities at this year's Jersey Boat Show can be found here.