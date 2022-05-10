The Guernsey couple who found love after troubled-times in Sark

Play Brightcove video

It's a love story that has blossomed over seven decades, and was shaped by their differing experiences of the Occupation. George and Maisie Le Page first met on 10 May in Sark in 1952, at a Liberation Day dance. On that same day 70 years on, they set foot back onto the island, hand in hand, to celebrate 65 years of marriage.

Maisie with her father on her wedding day. Credit: ITV Channel

Maisie Le Page, who is now 85, remembers the day they met vividly.

She said: "I went to this dance in the evening and there was a very nice looking young man there who came and asked me to dance.

"While we were dancing I asked how he'd arrived in Sark and he said he came on a friend's boat so I said, 'is there a chance that I could get a lift back?' And he said yes, but the boat was in the harbour and it was high and dry, so we had to wait on board until the tide put us afloat at 2:30 in the morning."

Maisie Le Page Credit: ITV Channel

George, who is 90, remembers how he felt when he first saw Maisie: "When I went to dance with Maisie I thought, 'oh, I am going to marry that one.' She was so attractive." George was even prepared to fight for his newfound love.

"Two of the Sark boys I went to the dance with, said it was an 'excuse me dance' and I said it wasn't, so I said no.

George and Maisie at the dance in Sark in 1952. Credit: ITV Channel

"He said I will fight you, so I said ok - I will go outside with you, I don't mind - and they scarpered."

Maisie laughed looking back at the memory saying: "He went out the one door and they went out the other way!" George and Maisie's romance blossomed and they wed in Guernsey in 1957.

George and Maisie on their wedding day. Credit: ITV Channel

George was eight-years-old when he was evacuated from Guernsey in 1940.

Remembering his time during the war, he said: "We all went down in the whale of the boat, on the floor, it was uncomfortable Once we got to England, we went on a train all the way up to Scotland and went to a church hall.

"People would come and look at us and chose who they wanted and I was the last one standing. This couple came and they took me and it was the worst 5 years I lived in my life as I was a slave, basically."

George and Maisie Le Page have been looking back at their own experiences of the war and how it's shaped their relationship. Credit: ITV Channel

For this couple, Liberation Day holds an extra special meaning. A day to celebrate enduring love and a poignant reminder of what they survived.