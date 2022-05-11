'I felt really proud': Jersey teenager on performing Beautiful Jersey

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A teenager who wowed islanders with her rendition of Beautiful Jersey on Liberation Day says it was an experience she will forever cherish.

Anna Edelenbos' version brought tears to the eyes of spectators watching in Liberation Square on Monday 9 May.

The 18-year-old was picked to perform the iconic song in front of an audience which included the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV after the ceremony, Anna said: "It was really scary with the Royals and so many people there, but it was also really exciting and I felt really proud.

On singing in Jèrriais, she explained: "I have sung in other languages before, which I think helps. You don't need to have the best knowledge of the language, you just need to keep listening over and over."

Anna is in her final year at Jersey College for Girls and hopes to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Durham University in September.

She said: "When I'm revising, I can just go and sing and it's a nice escape."

Mum Carole Edelenbos added: "I could see that people were coming up and speaking to Anna afterwards as they passed by to say well done.

"It was such a special occasion and we were all very proud to see her singing and we knew what a special honour it was for her to be asked."

Anna also paid tribute to the late Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard who died earlier this year and was well-known for her renditions of Beautiful Jersey on Liberation Day.

She said she hoped to make Sadie proud: "I really wanted to make sure it went well."