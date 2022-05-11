Jersey has 'insufficient funding' for mental health provision in schools, a recent report has found.

The Jersey Community Relations Trust (JCRT) has given the Government of Jersey recommendations and findings following its 2022 Social Mobility Report.

The report looks at education and social mobility on the island and the links between them.

The key findings show Jersey has a "lack of clear leadership for the social mobility agenda" and "insufficient funding for the support of English as another Language Students".

It also highlighted there was "insufficient funding for Mental Health provision in schools".

In addition, the report says there is "a lack of public awareness for positive government initiatives".

In terms of education, the reports reveals the island's work experience model does not equip students to go onto to get secure employment.

Matthew Christensen, Chair of the Jersey Community Relations Trust, said: "A child's inherited social and socio-economic status can affect their ability to access an education which will assist them in succeeding in life. In Jersey we have an opportunity to address this imbalance.

"Social mobility creates a fairer and more equitable society. It leads to economic growth and better outcomes for all.

"For the future prosperity of Jersey, our research suggests GoJ will need to make bold changes in its education strategy and implement policies to enable social and economic mobility."