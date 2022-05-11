Direct flights from Guernsey to Dublin will restart in mid-May following weeks of disruption.

The island's airline Aurigny say they are delighted to be running the normal route from Tuesday 17 May as services currently have to land in Belfast before passengers are bused across to their final destination.

The problem was around permits with a post-Brexit licensing issue that stopped Aurigny flights landing in Dublin after a temporary allowance ran out on 10 April.

Aurigny's Commercial Director Malcolm Coupar said: "It makes such a difference when people can travel between the destinations in one short flight.

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise to any of our customers who have been inconvenienced by the temporary change.

"It really looks like the luck of the Irish has finally come good."

Jersey's airline Blue Islands has also been affected by the licensing issues with no direct flights since late-March.

ITV has contacted Blue Islands for an update.