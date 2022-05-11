Jersey and Guernsey will take part in the Queen's Baton Relay as part of the build-up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a bid to lower the event's carbon footprint this relay will travel almost half the distance recorded in 2018.

The route will still cover all 72 nations and territories that make up the Commonwealth and is expected to take 269 days from start to finish.

The Queen's Baton Relay in numbers:

269 Days.

90,000 Miles.

72 Nations and territories in the Commonwealth.

Over 7,500 people will carry the baton across its journey, including Channel Islanders when the relay arrives in Jersey on Friday 10 June.

From there it will go on to Guernsey, arriving in the Bailiwick on Monday 13 June before travelling across to the Isle of Man a couple of days later.

More details on the route, baton bearers and activities will be announced soon.