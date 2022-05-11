Royal message thanks Channel Islanders for their spirit and support of Ukraine

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have thanked Channel Islanders for supporting the people of Ukraine.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie visited both Bailiwicks as part of a three-day Royal visit to mark the 77th Liberation celebrations.

Play Brightcove video

The Countess of Wessex shows off her skills on the dancefloor in Guernsey with TV judge Rob Rinder.

In a thread on The Royal Family's Twitter page the couple said: "It was a pleasure to help you mark the 77th anniversary of your Liberation.

"We enjoyed meeting so many of you, particularly the Occupation generation whose stories and memories are so important to capture for present and future generations.

"The empathy and support you are showing towards the people of Ukraine is fantastic.

"Your spirit and the values you uphold are precisely what our Queen admires.

"We wish you all well for the future and hope your plans for celebrating the Platinum Jubilee will exceed expectations."