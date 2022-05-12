Calls for witnesses after woman bitten by dog in Jersey

Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Jersey.

It happened on Friday 6 May on La Grande Route de la Cote in St Clement, between 6:15pm and 6:30pm.

The dog was believed to be a black Labrador-cross, wearing a red harness and allegedly bit a woman on the hand as she walked along the road.

The dog was being walked on a lead, but jumped up at the woman before biting her on the wrist.

The man walking the dog was described as in his early 50s, about 5’7, with balding hair and glasses, wearing light coloured clothes.

The man spoke to the injured woman at the time but police are looking to find the man and speak to him.

Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612.