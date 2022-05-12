Four arrested after large fight broke out in Guernsey

Four people have been arrested after a large fight in Guernsey broke out at the weekend with more action expected from police.

On Sunday 8 May more than 200 young people gathered on the La Mare De Carteret playing fields which resulted in sporadic fights breaking out.

Police said officers arrived and the crowd dispersed but disorder carried on in the La Mare De Carteret and Cobo area into the evening.

The Force added it thinks the fights were organised through social media.

Those at the fields were aged between 14 and 18 years old with some older and younger people there too - officers say many had been drinking.

Guernsey Police said the behaviour "will never be acceptable in our community".

It added: "Parents have a responsibility to know what their children are up to and to ensure that they are not causing problems in the community.

"Equally, licensed premises have a duty to ensure customers are over 18 when buying alcohol; many of these young people are far below the legal age to purchase alcohol, however they were intoxicated."

The Force says it has seen a rise in disorder from juveniles including at the bathing pools and damage and thefts at hedge veg boxes.

Businesses in Guernsey have taken a stand against recent spates of anti-social behaviour across the island.

Delilah Winterflood, from The Tuck Shop, said: "There's roughly upwards of ten people banned at the moment from the rudeness of them speaking to our staff and customers.

"We've had some rows inside, but other than that we've told them out you get and then we've called the police." Stuart Lean from Just Games has had similar encounters.

He said: "The worst thing has been abusive language and just kids being kids.

"In a large group, the volume will go up and occasionally we've had to ban groups of kids being on the stairs from being too boisterous and verbose."

Guernsey Police added: "We want to be clear that it is important not to demonise the young people in our community, the majority of which are respectable and do not cause trouble. However there is clearly an issue with a minority that we need to address."

The Force says it will be working with agencies across the island including education and other services to address the problems.

It also wants to reassure the community that it will be on high visibility.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Support Unit on 01481 222222 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.