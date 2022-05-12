Guernsey Post release commemorative stamps for Falklands anniversary

Guernsey Post have released a set of commemorative stamps to mark 40 years since the Falklands conflict.

The stamps feature HMS Ardent, one of four Royal Navy ships sunk during the conflict, along with memorials to those lost during the conflict which are located in Guernsey, the UK and the Falkland Islands. The stamps will be released on the anniversary of British forces landing on the islands on 21 May 1982.

The stamps are valued at 52p, 73p, 79p, £1.10, £1.26 and £1.35.

In 2021, a Falklands Memorial Bench (on the £1.10 stamp), was unveiled at the Belvedere building on Plymouth Hoe, which lists the names of all maritime personnel who died in the Falklands War. The £1.26 stamp shows a memorial plaque and tree found in Le Foulon Cemetery at St Peter Port in Guernsey, to commemorate Guernseyman, Petty Officer Peter Ian Herbert Brouard R.N, who died aboard HMS Ardent on 21 May 1982.

Bridget Yabsley, Head of Philatelic at Guernsey Post, said, “2022 marks 40 years since the Falklands Conflict, which we are proud to commemorate with stamps depicting HMS Ardent in action, and some of the memorials for those who lost their lives in the conflict.” The stamp products are available to pre-order now or by calling Philatelic Customer Services on 01481 716486.

They will be released to the public on 21 May 2022.