Jersey will be welcoming back another animal sculpture trail next summer, Durrell has announced.

In 2019 Durrell brought islanders the 'Go Wild Gorillas' where 40 silverback sculptures, each decorated in a unique pattern, were dotted around the island for people to find.

Durrell hopes their trails will inspire islanders and visitors to explore Jersey and connect with nature.

Next year there will be a new animal adorning the island but it will not be revealed until June 14 at Government House.

Durrell’s Director of Communications and Fundraising, Alex Shears, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing a brand-new, colourful sculpture trail to Jersey in 2023.

"After the success of Go Wild Gorillas in 2019, we are so excited to once again create a trail that engages the whole community and gets people of all ages outdoors exploring nature, discovering art and enjoying time together.

"It’s also a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, artists, schools and community groups to get involved.

"We cannot wait to reveal the next sculpture at the launch on 14th June and hope everyone will join the conservation online and have a guess as to what the next animal could be!”To tease the next animal a new gorilla sculpture, created by artist Ben Robertson, has been placed in Broad Street.

It is covered in different prints, patterns and textures highlighting the diversity of the animal kingdom.

The event is a partnership between Durrell and Wild in Art.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director of Wild in Art, added: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Durrell on this exciting second sculpture trail.

"Building on the excitement of Go Wild Gorillas, I have no doubt that this trail will capture the imaginations of both residents and visitors; while helping to raise much needed funds to support Durrell’s conservation work. We can’t wait to reveal what the sculpture is!”