Siam Cup Preview: Can Jersey retain their title?

Six months on from victory at Footes Lane, can Jersey once again retain the title of Siam Cup champions?

Their 14-13 triumph back in November was one of the closest games in the history of rugby's second oldest competition.

Confidence is high amongst the hosts, not least from captain Tim Corson: "This game is what we as a group of players and Jersey boys look forward to from the start of the season. We believe we've got more heart than Guernsey. We're going to put on a show for our home fans and get the win."

Guernsey went into November's game in fine form having won seven of their first eight National 2 matches. This time around though, they go into the contest with just one win in their last ten. In light of that, director of rugby Jordan Reynolds believes the hosts are firm favourites.

"Last time we were probably the team in form and we didn't win it! Leading into this one we must be massive underdogs. We haven't won in Jersey since 2007 so it's an impossible task for us really but we're really keen on the challenge and hopefully we can rise to that."

As well as the men's contest Guernsey Ladies will be hoping to make it ten consecutive Siam wins in the women's contest.

And former England international Matt Banahan will turn out for Jersey's veteran's side as they look to regain the Nash Cup.

Saturday's schedule is as follows: