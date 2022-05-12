Unemployment level in Guernsey at lowest since 2018

The number of people who are unemployed in Guernsey has fallen to the lowest level since 2018.

At the end of April 2022, there were 292 islanders who were classed as unemployed.

The number of job adverts has also reduced by 29 from last month.

Those in work and claiming additional financial support was 305, which is down 20 from the previous month.

Islanders claiming employment and income related benefits has also decreased, with only 19 new claims made compared to 59 last month.

In Alderney, the number of people looking for work was four. This compares with four last month and 10 in April last year.