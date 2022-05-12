A 190-year-old Jersey hotel is to be converted into housing after its owner left the tourist industry.

Proposals have been put forward to build ten family homes on the site of the Pontac House Hotel, including a 5-bed home, three 4-beds, five 3-beds and one 2-bed.

The owner of the hotel says the pandemic and major staff shortages were the reasons behind him leaving the trade.

The listed hotel first opened in 1830 and was most popular during 1873 and 1929 when the Jersey Eastern Railway was running.

Developers say they want to keep the building's history whilst giving it a new lease of life.

James Joseph, the Director of Pontac Bay Limited, said: "The precedent for my projects is to restore, renovate and modernise existing or unused buildings by bringing them back to life for new users, whilst preserving the integrity of the original building and its surroundings."