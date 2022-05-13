Jersey's digital Covid vaccine certificates to show more doses and last longer

Jersey's digital Covid vaccine certificates have been upgraded.

They will now show up to five doses rather than three and last for six months instead of one.

The display has also been simplified for travel purposes to only include a single QR code showing the most recent vaccine.

An updated certificate can be generated at any time through the government's online Covid portal or by calling the helpline for free during their opening hours - 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on weekends and bank holidays - on 0800 735 5566.

The extended expiry date only applies to certificates downloaded into a Google or Apple Wallet. PDF versions sent via email still have a 30-day limit.

Developers say they will continue to look at ways to improve the service in the future.