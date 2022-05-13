More Covid restrictions lifted for visitors to Jersey's hospital
Extra Covid restrictions have been lifted at Jersey's hospital.
Patients can now have more than two visitors and there is no longer a need for them to submit their names.
However, patients are still only allowed to see people one at a time, so visitors are asked to coordinate their trips.
Face coverings must also be worn at all times to protect vulnerable patients and staff, and all visitors are asked to take a Lateral Flow Test beforehand.
Visitors who feel unwell or have any Covid symptoms should not go into any Health and Social Care site.