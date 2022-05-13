Politicians in Guernsey are urging their colleagues to take quick action to improve the lives of local people.

States members will debate the Government Work Plan in June, a changeable document which lays out the island's priorities going forwards as well as how these points will be funded and staffed.

The four most urgent areas for action are:

Responding to the Covid pandemic

Managing the effects of Brexit and meeting international standards

Delivering recovery actions

Reshaping government

This proposals ask politicians to consider whether to give priority status to tackle a number of issues including:

The cost and availability of housing, including homes for key workers

How to improve living standards with a focus on income support and the winter fuel allowance

Targeted support for the cost of primary care appointments and whether to bring in a compulsory insurance scheme

Develop the island's electricity strategy and increase the use of renewables

Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee coordinates the Work Plan and has highlighted concerns in funding public services - with a projected shortfall of £85 million per year due to the demands of an ageing population.

The Committee's Vice-President Deputy Heidi Soulsby said: "We have limited resources and we have to be realistic about that if we’re going to deliver outcomes that make any sort of difference in islanders’ lives.

"We cannot just add more to the pile because we know we can’t afford it, we can’t staff it, and we end up with a long list of work that never happens."

Deputy Peter Ferbrache added: "For this coming year, the pressure on our housing market is one area that we must address urgently, as it creates challenges in many other areas, socially and economically.

"We have taken some important steps, but we must do more, quickly."