On-pitch proposal after historic Jersey Reds Women's Siam Cup win
Credit: 3Ci Sport
One Jersey couple have taken celebrations following Jersey's Women's Siam Cup win to another level.
James Morgan, who coaches Jersey Reds Women, got down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Sharon Hudson, at the end of the match.
It was an historic victory for the Reds as they took the win with a result of 40-0.
It is the first time Guernsey RFC Ladies have lost the Siam Cup game, ending their nine win streak.
Many congratulations to the happy couple.