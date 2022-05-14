Jersey Police are appealing for information after a group of young people in were spotted throwing rocks down onto cars near Fort Regent last night (13 May).

The incident was first reported at 10:35pm and again at 11:45pm when motorist said stones were being thrown at their vehicles whilst travelling along Pier Road, near the Sea Cadet Garage.

Two vehicles were damaged, nobody was injured.

If you saw this happen or have any information, please contact the police on 01534 612612, or Crimestoppers (anonymously) on 0800 555 111.